Photo From Sunday Of Ja'Marr Chase, Minkah Fitzpatrick Going Viral
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals do not like each other.
The longtime AFC North rivals have made this painfully obvious over the years, and that disdain was alive and well in Sunday's season opener in Cincinnati.
Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick battled all afternoon, and both young stars made massive impacts. It also appears they got under each other's skin a little.
There's a photo of Chase flipping Fitzpatrick the double bird going viral on Twitter, thanks to photographer Emilee Chin.
Chase picked up right where he left off after his ridiculous rookie season, catching 10 passes for 129 yards and the touchdown that tied the game at 20 with no time remaining in regulation.
But Fitzpatrick got the upper hand, blocking the ensuing PAT to send the game into overtime, where the Steelers would win. For the day, the veteran safety posted 14 tackles, a pick-six and that crucial blocked kick.
The two will get another chance to face each other this season when the Steelers and Bengals meet again in Pittsburgh on November 20.