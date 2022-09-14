Photo From Sunday Of Ja'Marr Chase, Minkah Fitzpatrick  Going Viral

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 11: Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals flies through the air after being hit by safety Minkah Fitzpatrick #39 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at Paul Brown Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals do not like each other.

The longtime AFC North rivals have made this painfully obvious over the years, and that disdain was alive and well in Sunday's season opener in Cincinnati.

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick battled all afternoon, and both young stars made massive impacts. It also appears they got under each other's skin a little.

There's a photo of Chase flipping Fitzpatrick the double bird going viral on Twitter, thanks to photographer Emilee Chin.

Chase picked up right where he left off after his ridiculous rookie season, catching 10 passes for 129 yards and the touchdown that tied the game at 20 with no time remaining in regulation.

But Fitzpatrick got the upper hand, blocking the ensuing PAT to send the game into overtime, where the Steelers would win. For the day, the veteran safety posted 14 tackles, a pick-six and that crucial blocked kick.

The two will get another chance to face each other this season when the Steelers and Bengals meet again in Pittsburgh on November 20.