With what he accomplished at LSU, Joe Burrow will never have to pay for a meal in Baton Rouge ever again. But Burrow’s former high school has given him another huge honor that he will no doubt cherish.

On Friday, Athens High School in Ohio unveiled the signage for its newly-minted Joe Burrow Stadium. Burrow accomplished a ton with the Bulldogs en route to joining the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2015.

Burrow threw for 11,416 yards and 157 touchdowns at Athens. He also rushed for 2,067 yards and 27 touchdowns. In 2014, he won Ohio’s Mr. Football award and led Athens to a 14-1 season.

To celebrate his accomplishments, the school announced in December that they were renaming the field to honor him. And that was before he led LSU to College Football Playoff and national title glory while winning the Heisman.

Joe Burrow referenced his time at Athens in his Heisman acceptance speech. He didn’t forget what a humbling experience it was to experience the poverty of southeast Ohio.

“Coming from southeast Ohio it’s a very impoverished area and the poverty rate is almost two times the national average,” Burrow said. “There’s so many people there that don’t have a lot and I’m up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County that go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school. You guys can be up here, too.”

Burrow has come a long way in a very short amount of time. Just 13 months ago he was considered an average SEC quarterback. Now he’s a Heisman winner, a national champion, and a No. 1 overall NFL draft pick.

This is just the latest of many accolades Burrow has received, but it no doubt has tremendous meaning to him.