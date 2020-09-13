Photo: Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Posts Great Message Before His Debut

On Sunday afternoon, former LSU star Joe Burrow made his NFL debut for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Burrow dominated opposing defenses in his college career, making him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Life in the NFL is a little different, though.

Burrow struggled early against the Los Angeles Chargers defense. Through two and a half quarters of the play, Burrow has just 64 passing yards – but he did add a touchdown on the ground.

Another significant difference for Burrow between college and the NFL is the crowd. On Sunday, there were no fans in the stands. Well, kind of.

Burrow’s girlfriend, Olivia, had a cardboard cutout of her at the stadium this afternoon. She showcased the cardboard photo in a hilarious post on social media.

“If a fan cheers in a crowd and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound? YES😤😤 who🗣 dey 🗣🐅🐅,” she said on Instagram.

Olivia is right there alongside Burrow’s parents for his first NFL game.

2020 has been a weird year, but Olivia and fans around the country are doing everything possible to stay a part of the action.

Burrow and the Bengals currently have a 10-6 lead over the Chargers near the end fo the third quarter.