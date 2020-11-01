Photo: Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Posts Special Message Before Kickoff

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are facing another difficult challenge on Sunday.

The Bengals are taking on the 5-1 Tennessee Titans at home on Sunday afternoon. Burrow and Cincinnati are hoping to secure their second win of the season.

It’ll be extremely difficult to get that, as Tennessee is one of the best teams in the NFL. But the Bengals are off to a good start, as they lead the Titans, 3-0.

Burrow’s girlfriend, Olivia, posted a heartwarming message on her Instagram Story before kickoff. “Good luck 9,” she wrote.

The longtime girlfriend of the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback posted a cool photo on her Instagram page earlier in the week, too.

Burrow is off to a great start this rookie season, but the Bengals have one concern – the hits he’s taking.

Cincinnati wants its rookie quarterback to be smarter with the hits he takes.

“You don’t want your quarterback to get hit as much as he has,” Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said earlier this week, SPN’s Ben Baby. “Some of those are on protection, just pure pass protection. Some of those are on him and the style of his play. The play is never over for him. He does everything he can to keep it alive.”

So far, so good against Tennessee today.

The Bengals and the Titans are playing on CBS.