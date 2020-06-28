Photos: NFL Cheerleader Is Going Viral On TikTok

If you’re not on TikTok, you’re not up to date on the latest social media trends. It’s the platform of choice for most young people these days.

While most prominent celebrities and athletes are active on Twitter and Instagram, not many are going viral on TikTok yet. But that could be changing.

One NFL cheerleader is starting to gain quite a following on the social media platform.

Leah Priessman, a cheerleader for the Cincinnati Bengals, has amassed nearly 100,000 followers on TikTok. She’s at 86.1K as of Sunday morning. And that number is sure to grow in the coming weeks.

The Bengals cheerleader is pretty big on Instagram, too. She has more than 20,000 followers on the photo-based platform.

She’s not the only NFL cheerleader to gain a following on TikTok, either.

A Miami Dolphins cheerleader went viral for her TikTok dances earlier this year.

Paige Lillian, a former Miami Dolphins cheerleader, has been using some of her quarantine time to get bigger on the app.

“My loneliness, due to my sports withdrawal, is killing me.

Can you relate? If so, follow me on Tik-Tok,” she wrote.

While some of us are choosing to pass the no-sports time with Netflix, others are choosing to grow their followings on TikTok.

Hey, good for them.