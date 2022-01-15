Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Bengals QB Joe Burrow

In just a few hours, the Cincinnati Bengals will face off against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first playoff game of the 2021 NFL season.

2020 No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow lead his Bengals – who are hoping to end a 31-year playoff victory drought. In just his second season, Burrow has turned into arguably one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Earlier this season, he set a franchise record with 525 passing yards in a game against the Baltimore Ravens. He likely won’t need to duplicate that this afternoon against the Raiders, but he’ll need to be sharp.

Burrow will have a cheering section of his own for today’s game as his longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, will there for the game. She’s been a mainstay at Bengals games so far this season.

Here’s a photo of the couple celebrating Burrow’s time at LSU, from Olivia’s Instagram.

Burrow and the Bengals entered Saturday’s contest as a 5.5-point favorite at home. The two teams played earlier this season with Cincinnati taking a 32-13 victory over Las Vegas.

It was one of Burrow’s worst games of the season as he threw for just 148 yards and one touchdown. He’ll need to be better than that if he wants to win today.

Cincinnati and Las Vegas kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on NBC.

Who will get the win?