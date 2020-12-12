Photos: How Joe Burrow Celebrated His 24th Birthday

Joe Burrow is out for the season with an injury, but he still managed to have a decent birthday.

The Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback celebrated his 24th birthday this week. Burrow, the former LSU Tigers star, enjoyed his special day with his girlfriend, Olivia.

TMZ Sports had some details on the night:

No giant rager, no wild night out. Just a quiet little evening at home with “Thursday Night Football” on his iPad. Of course, Burrow is recovering from knee surgery — plus, we’re still in the middle of a pandemic — so, seems he did the responsible thing! The dinner looked solid — surf & turf with asparagus in the side. And, some cupcakes for dessert!

Hey, we’re in a pandemic after all. Props to Joe Burrow and his girlfriend for celebrating responsibly.

Joe Burrow Turns 24 With Quiet Surf & Turf Birthday Dinner with GFhttps://t.co/oBP1dm7NKN — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) December 12, 2020

Joe and Olivia have been dating for several years. Olivia was spotted at several of Joe’s LSU games last season, as well as the Heisman Trophy ceremony. She’s been in the stands at some Cincinnati Bengals game this fall, too.

Burrow suffered a season-ending leg injury in a loss to the Washington Football Team last month.

The Bengals rookie quarterback underwent successful surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.