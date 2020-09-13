Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Bengals Rookie QB Joe Burrow

It’s Joe Burrow time in Cincinnati.

The Bengals rookie quarterback, taken No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, will make his first-career start later this afternoon. Cincinnati is set to host the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 p.m. E.T.

“No scouting tape on the No. 1 pick, which Cincy coaches are relishing. Expect some of it to look like his time at LSU, with Burrow having a ton of control at the line and many weapons out in routes,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports.

There won’t be any fans in attendance, but Burrow will still see some familiar faces in the stands.

“If a fan cheers in a crowd and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound?” Burrow’s girlfriend, Olivia, posted on Instagram.

Olivia was seen supporting Burrow at countless LSU games and the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York last year. It’s been quite a ride for the now-former LSU Tigers star.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has been highly impressed with Burrow so far.

“What’s great about him is the communication level,” Taylor said. “The way he says things, the confidence, the way he draws guys in and holds their attention. He asks the right questions, and he’s not afraid to say what he thinks. And that’s so important for early development. Probably more than most rookie quarterbacks, he’s comfortable in that role — being an extension of the coaching staff. You can see, the way he talks to guys on the field, in the huddle, that he knows that’s his role and he embraces it.”

The Bengals and the Chargers are set to kick off at 4:05 p.m. E.T.

The game will be on CBS.