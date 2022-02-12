Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Bengals Star QB Joe Burrow

In fewer than 24 hours, the Cincinnati Bengals will face off against the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl.

2020 No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow lead his Bengals to their first playoff win in over 30 years just a few weeks ago. Ever since then, he and the Bengals have been on a surprising run in the playoffs.

Burrow helped lead the team to an impressive victory over the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round. In the AFC title game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bengals defense stepped up after facing a 21-3 deficit.

Burrow and company took over in the second half to complete an improbable win over the Chiefs in Kansas City to book their tickets to the Super Bowl. Now they’ll face off against the Los Angeles Rams, who have been on an impressive run of their own.

Burrow will have a cheering section of his own for the game as his longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, will there for the game. She’s been a mainstay at Bengals games so far this season.

Of course, she wasn’t going to miss the Super Bowl. She’s already in Los Angeles and ready for tomorrow’s game.

Here’s a photo of the couple celebrating Burrow’s time at LSU, from Olivia’s Instagram.

Burrow and the Bengals enter Sunday’s contest as 4-point underdogs.

Cincinnati and Los Angeles kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on NBC.

Who will get the win?