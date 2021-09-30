The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow in Pittsburgh.PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 15: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up against the Pittsburgh Steelers prior to their NFL game at Heinz Field on November 15, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the last two No. 1 picks will go head-to-head as the Cincinnati Bengals host the Jacksonville Jaguars.

2020 No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow has had a little more success so far this season than his counterpart in tonight’s game, 2021 No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence. Burrow and the Bengals are favored to get the win tonight as well.

The second-year quarterback has been much more efficient this year than he was during his rookie season and is taking fewer hits as a result. Burrow suffered a season-ending leg injury against the Washington Football Team last fall.

Earlier this offseason, the star quarterback admitted the recovery process was “lonely” at times.

“The rehab process is a lonely one and a lot of people reached out to me,” Burrow said, per the Bengals’ YouTube channel. “And I appreciated all of them, but this is really something I had to go through alone.”

While he was forced to go through recovery on his own often, his longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, was there for him.

Here’s a photo of the couple celebrating Burrow’s time at LSU, from Olivia’s Instagram.

Joe Burrow and Olivia Holzmacher

Olivia will be watching tonight as Burrow faces off against the Jaguars.

Jacksonville and Cincinnati kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on NFL Network.

