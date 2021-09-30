Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow

On Thursday night, the last two No. 1 picks will go head-to-head as the Cincinnati Bengals host the Jacksonville Jaguars.

2020 No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow has had a little more success so far this season than his counterpart in tonight’s game, 2021 No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence. Burrow and the Bengals are favored to get the win tonight as well.

The second-year quarterback has been much more efficient this year than he was during his rookie season and is taking fewer hits as a result. Burrow suffered a season-ending leg injury against the Washington Football Team last fall.

Earlier this offseason, the star quarterback admitted the recovery process was “lonely” at times.

“The rehab process is a lonely one and a lot of people reached out to me,” Burrow said, per the Bengals’ YouTube channel. “And I appreciated all of them, but this is really something I had to go through alone.”

While he was forced to go through recovery on his own often, his longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, was there for him.

Here’s a photo of the couple celebrating Burrow’s time at LSU, from Olivia’s Instagram.

Olivia will be watching tonight as Burrow faces off against the Jaguars.

Jacksonville and Cincinnati kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on NFL Network.