Popstar Anitta Sleeping With Bengals Player, Guarantees Super Bowl Win

Those wishing to place a bet on the Super Bowl might want to wait to see what one popstar singer has to say.

Normally, betting advice and pop singers don’t go hand-in-hand. However, one singer has a unique perspective on how the Super Bowl between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will play out.

Brazilian pop star Anitta suggest those to want to make a little money should bet on the Bengals. “I know for a fact. You can bet all your money,” she said on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon.

Why is she so confident that the Bengals will be taking down the Rams next weekend? “One of my men is playing there,” she explained.

As a pop sensation and someone who travels the world, she suggested she’s “gotta have options” and one of those “options” apparently plays in Cincinnati.

Anitta said she’s know the Bengals are going to win because the unnamed player is going to have a “great night” before the Super Bowl.

“I know they’re gonna win, ’cause I’mma make sure he has a great night before. I’mma make sure,” she vowed. “I know everything. He’s gonna have a great night, and he’s gonna win next day.”

Bengals fans rejoice!