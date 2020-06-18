Pro Football Focus Predicts Joe Burrow’s Rookie Year Stats

Can Joe Burrow resurrect the Bengals’ organization? Many expect the 2019 Heisman winner to be Cincinnati’s savior.

Burrow had a legendary collegiate career, capped by one of the most impressive single-season performances by a quarterback in college football history. The 6-foot-4 pocket passer threw for 5,671 yards and a whopping 60 touchdowns while completing 76.3 percent of his passes.

The NFL is a whole different beast compared to college football, though. Burrow won’t have the weapons with the Bengals he had with the Tigers. Plus, the Bengals QB plays in a grueling AFC North division, which includes the likes of Baltimore, Pittsburgh and Cleveland.

Burrow has his work cut out for him, but that doesn’t mean he won’t surpass all odds. Pro Football Focus released its prediction for Burrow’s upcoming rookie season. PFF predicts the Cincinnati QB will throw for 3,734 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2020.

Baker Mayfield projections

– 3,681 YDS

– 20 TDs Joe Burrow projections

– 3,734 YDS

– 23 TDs Who will have the better season? pic.twitter.com/Rptt0kHfix — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) June 16, 2020

PFF’s prediction, if it comes to fruition, means Burrow would finish with a better stat-line than AFC rival quarterback Baker Mayfield. That’s a bit hard to believe. The Browns’ offense has major advantages over Cincinnati’s considering the weapons they have on offense.

Mayfield has also been in the league for a few years now. That experience should help Mayfield have the better season.

But if there’s anything we’ve learned about Burrow, it’s to never doubt the former LSU quarterback. It’ll be interesting to see how Burrow performs in the NFL.