Pro Football Focus Ranks Top 4 NFL Rookie Quarterbacks

Pro Football Focus has finished grading the NFL’s rookie quarterbacks. The football analysis site has released its top-four ranking for NFL rookie quarterbacks ahead of the 2020 season.

Joe Burrow checks in as the highest-graded rookie quarterback with a 95.0 grade. The former LSU quarterback is a generational talent. Burrow put together one of the best individual quarterback seasons in college football history this past year.

Now, he’ll look to translate his collegiate play into the NFL. Playing for the Bengals is no easy task, though. Cincinnati will have to surround Burrow with a talented roster if the organization hopes to rise from the ashes in coming years.

Former Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts checks in at No. 2 with a 91.8 grade, per PFF. Hurts’ former teammate, Tua Tagovailoa, falls right behind Hurts with a 90.3 grade. Here’s a deeper look at PFF’s NFL rookie quarterback grades.

Highest-graded NFL rookie QBs 1. Joe Burrow, LSU – 95.0

2. Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma – 91.8

3. Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama – 90.3

4. Tyler Huntley, Utah – 90.0 pic.twitter.com/odvqWjS3de — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 25, 2020

The Hurts-Tagovailoa drama over a year ago ended in a way most weren’t expecting. The two quarterback’s final collegiate seasons ended with Hurts and the Sooners earning a playoff bid. Meanwhile, Tagovailoa and the Tide failed to win the SEC title and did not earn a playoff selection, in part due to Tagovailoa’s season-ending injury.

Now, Hurts joins an Eagles team led by QB Carson Wentz. Tagovailoa is expected to earn the starting position for the Miami Dolphins this year.

Utah’s Tyler Huntley wraps up PFF’s NFL rookie quarterback rankings. The Utes’ dynamic passer finished the 2019 season with 90.0 grade. Huntley signed a undrafted free-agent deal with the Baltimore Ravens this off-season.