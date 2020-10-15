Ravens DC Admits He Was Furious With Zac Taylor’s Decision

If Sunday’s game against the Zac Taylor and the Cincinnati Bengals had lasted just 59 minutes, Baltimore Ravens DC Don “Wink” Martindale would have come away with a rare shutout win. So he was not at all pleased when Taylor’s Bengals went for a field goal as time expired.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Martindale admitted that he was furious at Taylor for going for the field goal when his defense was in prevent mode rather than running out the clock. Baltimore led 27-0 at that point and were going to win no matter what.

Martindale revealed that he even yelled at Taylor for doing that, deeming that kind of decision a bush league move. Cincinnati converted the field goal, ending the game in a 27-3 Ravens win. But Martindale isn’t letting it go.

“He knew what (my reaction) was because it was awful quiet when I yelled it across the field,” Martindale said. “There are some people that take that as a victory. We’ll see. We’ll have plenty to talk about the next time we play them.”

Shutouts are a lot harder to come by in this day and age than in previous years. Offenses are far more explosive now than they were when Martindale first started coaching in the 1980s.

As a result, getting any points on the board looks a lot better than an outright shutout.

Bush league or not, when you’ve got a chance to get points, coaches are likely going to take it however they can.