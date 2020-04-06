Report: Bengals Might Be Open To NFL Draft Trade On 1 Condition

Joe Burrow has been linked to the Cincinnati Bengals ever since the AFC cellar-dwellers secured the No. 1 overall pick.

But it seems that the Heisman Trophy winner isn’t the only elite QB prospect that they have their eyes on. According to NBC Sports’ Peter King, there are people within the Bengals organization who identify as “true believers” in Oregon QB Justin Herbert.

The idea that the Bengals would draft Herbert with the No. 1 overall pick is pretty hard to reconcile. But we could very easily see them trade down with another QB-needy team on or before draft day.

King explained that if they could be sure that Herbert was available after sliding down a few picks, the Bengals might be open to a trade and draft Herbert instead.

The Miami Dolphins (5th overall), Los Angeles Chargers (6th overall) and even the Carolina Panthers (7th overall) have the assets and aggression to move up if they want Burrow or Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 1 overall pick.

But even if the Bengals did make such a move, they might find it a hard sell to the fans.

Burrow is an Ohio native, a former Ohio State player, has a national title under his belt and is coming off arguably the greatest season for a QB in college football history.

If Cincinnati truly is as sold or more on Herbert as Burrow, they need to be certain that Herbert is better.