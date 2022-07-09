Report: Bengals Star Defensive Back's Outlook For Long-Term Contract "Appears Bleak"

JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 05: A Cincinnati Bengals helmet site on the field prior to the start of their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on November 5, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

The deadline for teams to sign players on the franchise tag to a long-term contract is July 15. That means the clock is ticking for the Cincinnati Bengals and defensive back Jessie Bates.

It was recently reported that Bates has "no intentions" of playing under the franchise tag. With that said, it's possible he could miss time in training camp.

The Bengals could avoid that scenario by signing Bates to a long-term contract. However, it doesn't sound like that'll happen.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, a positive outcome for the Bengals' negotiations with Bates "appears bleak" at the moment.

"There isn’t a lot of optimism the #Bengals and Jessie Bates will bridge the gap between the tag ($12.9m) and the top of the safety market ($18m+) between now and next week’s deadline," Garafolo tweeted.

Last season, Bates had 88 tackles, four passes defended, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has vouched for Bates receiving a long-term contract in the past. That hasn't really changed things though.

We'll see if Bates and the Bengals can meet in the middle prior to the July 15 deadline.