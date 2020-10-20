The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Report: Bengals Wide Receiver Would Like To Be Traded

John Ross III scores a touchdown for the Cincinnati Bengals.CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 15: John Ross III #11 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs for a touchdown during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Paul Brown Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

With the trade deadline only two weeks away, the Cincinnati Bengals could end up shipping out a former first-round pick.

According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Bengals were approached by John Ross about a potential trade. He reportedly told the front office that he needed a fresh start.

“Ross is frustrated with his lack of playing time particularly because he had a couple of 100-yard games early last season,” Garafolo said on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football.

The Bengals have only played Ross three times this season. Considering that he was taken with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, that’s a disappointing return on the team’s investment.

Cincinnati has plenty of depth at wide receivers, so trading away Ross wouldn’t really hurt rookie quarterback Joe Burrow.

Tyler Boyd and A.J. Green are a formidable duo at wideout, and Clemson product Tee Higgins is really starting to come into his own. He has 22 receptions for 339 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Perhaps a change of scenery will allow Ross to reach his full potential. In four seasons with the Bengals, the speedster has 51 receptions for 733 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The trade deadline this year is on November 3. We’ll find out then if Ross will continue his career in Cincinnati, or find a new place to call home in the NFL.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.