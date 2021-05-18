Report: Joe Burrow Cleared For Bengals’ Season Opener

Unfortunately, Joe Burrow’s rookie season was cut short last fall due to a torn ACL. The good news, however, is that he’s on track to play in the Cincinnati Bengals’ season opener in September.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter just reported a few moments ago that Burrow is “all systems go” for Week 1.

“Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow, who underwent reconstructive left knee surgery in December, is “all systems go” for the Sept. 12 regular-season opener against the Minnesota Vikings, according to Dr. Neal ElAttrache of Kerlan-Jobe in Los Angeles.” Schefter tweeted.

This has been the team’s expectation for the past few months, but it’s still great to hear that Burrow should be on the field when the Bengals take on the Vikings in September.

Prior to suffering the injury, Burrow completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 2,688 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was firmly in the race for Rookie of the Year alongside Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

Once he’s officially back on the field, Burrow will have a new offensive weapon at his disposal. Earlier this offseason, the Bengals selected Ja’Marr Chase with the fifth pick in the draft.

Burrow and Chase were an unstoppable tandem at LSU, as the talented wideout had 84 catches for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns during the 2019 season.

It’ll be fun to see what Burrow and Chase are capable of accomplishing together at the professional level. Their first test will be on Sept. 12 when the Bengals take on the Vikings.