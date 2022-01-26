See How Loud It Is At Bengals Practice On Wednesday

The Kansas City Chiefs will have home-field advantage this Sunday in the AFC Championship Game. In an effort to prepare for the crowd noise at Arrowhead Stadium, the Cincinnati Bengals are conducting practice in tough conditions.

On Wednesday, the Bengals practiced at Paul Brown Stadium with artificial crowd noise playing in the background.

The artificial crowd noise at Paul Brown Stadium this afternoon was so loud that a security guard apologized about it.

Thankfully, ESPN’s Michele Steele was able to capture a video of this afternoon’s practice.

Here’s how loud the crowd noise is at Paul Brown Stadium today:

Security guard at Paul Brown stadium apologized for it being so loud, “they’re practicing.” Bengals are trying to simulate Arrowhead crowd noise at practice- here’s what it sounds like *outside* the stadium. pic.twitter.com/xb2D8kMJaC — Michele Steele (@MicheleSteele) January 26, 2022

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is hopeful his experience playing in loud stadiums during his time in the SEC will come in handy this weekend.

“In the SEC, every single week it seems like every stadium is really loud, there’s hundreds of thousands of people,” Burrow said, via NFL.com. “This one is going to be similar. We expect it to be really loud, we’re talking about it throughout the week. We’re going to have to be great with our communication, our non-verbal communication, just like every week on the road.”

We’ll find out on Sunday if Burrow and the Bengals can handle the noise.

Kickoff for the AFC Championship Game is at 3 p.m. ET.