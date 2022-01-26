See How Loud It Is At Bengals Practice On Wednesday

The Spun

A general view of the Cincinnati Bengals stadium.CINCINNATI, OH - OCTOBER 07: A general view of Paul Brown Stadium during the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals on October 7, 2012 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Tyler Barrick/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs will have home-field advantage this Sunday in the AFC Championship Game. In an effort to prepare for the crowd noise at Arrowhead Stadium, the Cincinnati Bengals are conducting practice in tough conditions.

On Wednesday, the Bengals practiced at Paul Brown Stadium with artificial crowd noise playing in the background.

The artificial crowd noise at Paul Brown Stadium this afternoon was so loud that a security guard apologized about it.

Thankfully, ESPN’s Michele Steele was able to capture a video of this afternoon’s practice.

Here’s how loud the crowd noise is at Paul Brown Stadium today:

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is hopeful his experience playing in loud stadiums during his time in the SEC will come in handy this weekend.

“In the SEC, every single week it seems like every stadium is really loud, there’s hundreds of thousands of people,” Burrow said, via NFL.com. “This one is going to be similar. We expect it to be really loud, we’re talking about it throughout the week. We’re going to have to be great with our communication, our non-verbal communication, just like every week on the road.”

We’ll find out on Sunday if Burrow and the Bengals can handle the noise.

Kickoff for the AFC Championship Game is at 3 p.m. ET.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.