Steph Curry Reveals Who He’s Taking In Super Bowl 56

Warriors superstar Steph Curry has his pick for Super Bowl 56 between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

Curry spoke to the media after the Warriors took down the Lakers on Saturday night, 117-115. He’s riding with Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

“Is it Joe Shiesty, is that his nickname? I’m going with him,” Curry said. “I’m going with the Bengals. I like the fact that they have to win and I think he (Burrow) has to play out of his mind more so than the other side. I like that storyline a lot better.”

The Warriors play in LA on Monday. They fly there tomorrow. That'll allow Steph Curry to go to the Super Bowl. He's picking the Bengals. "Is it Joe Shiesty, is that his nickname? I'm going with him." pic.twitter.com/8szNP4CIB9 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 13, 2022

Curry isn’t the first NBA player to ride with the Bengals and certainly won’t be the last.

Cincinnati is trying to win its first Super Bowl in franchise history. The Bengals have lost in the Super Bowl the previous two times they’ve played in it and both were against the 49ers.

The Rams are seeking the first title in two decades and will be just the second team in NFL history to “host” the Super Bowl. The Buccaneers were the first to “host” the game last year as they took down the Chiefs, 31-9 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kickoff will be at 6:30 p.m. ET.