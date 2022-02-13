The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Steph Curry Reveals Who He’s Taking In Super Bowl 56

Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 22: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on December 22, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Nets won 125-99. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Warriors superstar Steph Curry has his pick for Super Bowl 56 between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

Curry spoke to the media after the Warriors took down the Lakers on Saturday night, 117-115. He’s riding with Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

“Is it Joe Shiesty, is that his nickname? I’m going with him,” Curry said. “I’m going with the Bengals. I like the fact that they have to win and I think he (Burrow) has to play out of his mind more so than the other side. I like that storyline a lot better.”

Curry isn’t the first NBA player to ride with the Bengals and certainly won’t be the last.

Cincinnati is trying to win its first Super Bowl in franchise history. The Bengals have lost in the Super Bowl the previous two times they’ve played in it and both were against the 49ers.

The Rams are seeking the first title in two decades and will be just the second team in NFL history to “host” the Super Bowl. The Buccaneers were the first to “host” the game last year as they took down the Chiefs, 31-9 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kickoff will be at 6:30 p.m. ET.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.