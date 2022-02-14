Stephen A. Smith Furious With Super Bowl Missed Penalty

It’s fair to say the officiating crew for Super Bowl LVI has made a few questionable decisions tonight, but one in particular was egregious.

On the opening drive of the second half, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow connected on a long touchdown pass to Tee Higgins. However, the touchdown should’ve never happened.

Higgins grabbed Jalen Ramsey’s facemask and pretty much slingshot him to the sidelines. Even though it was a clear facemask, the officials didn’t throw a flag.

After this no-call occurred, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith voiced his frustration with the officiating crew on social media.

“The officials should be ashamed of themselves,” Smith tweeted. “How do you miss that call. That was a blatant pass interference on Jalen Ramsey by Tee Higgins. Grabbed his face mask and mugged him. Inexcusable miss.”

Smith isn’t the only media member who believes the officials missed an easy call, that’s for sure.

It was a costly miss from the referees, as the Bengals were able to take a 17-13 lead because of the no-call.

If the Rams go on to lose Super Bowl LVI, they might wondering what could’ve been if the flag was thrown on this play.