Story Of How Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase Became Neighbors Going Viral

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase have rapidly become one of the best passing combinations in all of football. Perhaps their on-field chemistry can be attributed to the fact that they’re neighbors – which appears to have an incredible backstory to it.

On Friday’s edition of the Pat McAfee Show, McAfee read a report alleging that Chase went door-to-door on Burrow’s street until one of his neighbors agreed to sell their home to him. Per the report, one of the neighbors eventually said yes.

Chase signed a $30 million contract after signing his rookie contract with the Bengals last year. He certainly had the money to do something like that.

Given their prior, stellar relationship as teammates at LSU, Chase was properly eager to reunite with Burrow as quickly as possible. And the results speak for themselves.

ALLEGEDLY Ja'Marr Chase went door 2 door on Joe Burrow's street until someone agreed to sell their home#PMSinLA #RuleItAll pic.twitter.com/kkLLEvLoMB — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 11, 2022

In 2019, Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase set countless LSU and SEC records en route to their 15-0 national title season. Burrow broke nearly all of the SEC passing records while Chase had 1,780 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns.

Thanks to their draft position, the Bengals were able to draft both Burrow and Chase in consecutive years. Their connection manifested in a record-setting season for Burrow and Rookie of the Year honors for Chase.

We’ll see just how strong that connection is this weekend in Super Bowl LVI.

Will Burrow or Chase have a bigger say in the outcome?