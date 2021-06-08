Tee Higgins Had 2-Word Reaction To Joe Burrow’s Throw

Joe Burrow doesn’t plan on letting his ACL injury from last season slow him down. With minicamp officially underway, the former No. 1 pick is out to prove that he’s at full strength.

Last week, Burrow caught fans’ attention by throwing 40-yard passes to wide receivers Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins. This week, he’s showing off his velocity in the short passing game.

During this Tuesday’s practice, Higgins was asked about the “extra zip” that Burrow has been putting on his passes. Higgins’ response was pretty incredible.

“He threw a slant and I was like ‘oh s***,'” Higgins told reporters.

Tee Higgins asked about the much talked about extra zip on Joe Burrow’s passes: “He threw me a slant and I was like, ‘oh s***.’” #Bengals — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) June 8, 2021

That’s an encouraging sign for the Cincinnati Bengals. It can be hard for a quarterback to plant his foot and drive the football downfield with zip, especially if they’re not even a full year removed from surgery.

Burrow is working extremely hard this offseason so he can take his game to the next level. He told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer that he wants to create more explosive plays downfield this fall.

“I’d like to be more explosive,” Burrow told Breer. “And I think I was really good in quick-game situations. On fourth down, we were really good. Empty, we were really good. But we need to be more explosive with play-action passes. All of our downfield passing needs to improve. I just wasn’t as accurate as I was the year before down the field. And that was frustrating to me, because I’ve always been a good down-the-field thrower. Just getting back to the basics of that, really focusing on my fundamentals.”

Burrow is expected to start Week 1 for the Bengals. He’ll try to pick up where he left off last season.