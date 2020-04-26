ESPN is under major criticism for its decision to share prospect’s troubling stories during the 2020 NFL Draft. For instance, Clemson WR Tee Higgins’ draft graphic displayed a brief, personal story about his mother’s drug addition. But Higgins isn’t upset about ESPN’s decision.

To be fair, the 2020 NFL Draft coverage was excellent all weekend long. There’s plenty of features – applied specifically to the unprecedented draft this year – that should be applied to future drafts. But one aspect ESPN would be wise to do away with next year is its use of tragedy.

After the Cincinnati Bengals drafted Higgins with the No. 33 overall pick on Friday evening, ESPN displayed a personal story regarding Higgins’ mother’s 16-year drug addiction on his draft graphic.

Many believe the decision to share the personal story was uncalled for. But Higgins had no problem with ESPN’s decision. The Bengals’ draftee said he’s “proud” of his mother and that he has “no problem” with ESPN’s decision.

I’m proud of my mom for turning her life around for me and my sister! I have no problem with them showing the world that my mom is a true fighter🖤🙏🏾 https://t.co/11xKrf4wlV — Tee Higgins⁵ (@teehiggins5) April 26, 2020

Tee Higgins’ opinion isn’t shared by many others. But after all, he’s the one with the direct connection to the story.

In a statement to The Sporting News, ESPN defended the constant use of traumatic stories as a way to “introduce the human side of players… including the obstacles their families have overcome as part of the journey to the NFL.”

Still, it’s unlikely we’ll see similar tragedies shared by ESPN during the draft next year, at least to the same extent that they were featured this year.

The Worldwide Leader would be wise to focus on more lighthearted content in the 2021 NFL Draft.