Thaddeus Moss Cut On Monday: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 14: Thaddeus Moss #81 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs after the catch during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a preseason game at Raymond James Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals made a few roster moves on Monday, but none more notable than releasing tight end Thaddeus Moss.

Moss, the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, went undrafted in 2020. He spent his rookie year with the Washington Commanders before joining the Bengals in 2021.

Even though Moss was a productive player at LSU, he hasn't been able to make an impact in the pros yet. However, that could change if he lands in the right system.

Of course, it didn't take long for NFL fans to start guessing where Moss will go next.

During the 2019 college football season, Moss had 47 catches for 570 yards and four touchdowns.

Moss has not yet recorded a single reception in the NFL. The good news though is that he has plenty of time to change that.

The Bengals were able to cut Moss because they already have four tight ends on their roster. Hayden Hurst is listed as the starter and Drew Sample is the team's primary backup.