Thaddeus Moss Released By Bengals: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 14: Thaddeus Moss #81 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs after the catch during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a preseason game at Raymond James Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Thaddeus Moss spent last season with the Cincinnati Bengals, but the former LSU standout could not crack the team's 53-man roster this year.

Moss was one of the players cut by the defending AFC champions before Tuesday's roster deadline. Cincinnati also cut tight ends Nick Eubanks and Justin Rigg, leaving Hayden Hurst, Drew Sample and Mitchell Wilcox remaining at the position.

Moss has been hampered by injuries in the NFL, and has yet to appear in a regular season game. His biggest moment this summer was his controversial block on New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux, which resulted in Thibodeaux injuring his knee and spurred endless debate over whether or not it was a dirty hit.

Not shockingly, there are plenty of Giants fans who are not exactly unhappy that Moss was let go today.

Other reactions to the news can be found below.

Moss, 24, will probably find himself on an NFL practice squad shortly, either in Cincinnati or elsewhere.