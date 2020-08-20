The Bengals Are Already Loving Rookie QB Joe Burrow

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Joe Burrow No. 1 overall at the 2020 NFL Draft and have made it clear that he’s their starter this season.

By the looks of things, Burrow is quickly living up to the hype and impressing his coaches. According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, a source in the organization privately said that Burrow looks fantastic and the team is buying into him.

“As accurate as I have seen from a QB in a long time,” Russini’s source said. “He is also a better athlete than I thought he was going to be. He has a really cool confidence to him, the guys are already bought into him.”

It may only be practice reps, but we’ve seen plenty of highly-drafted rookie fall on their faces in training. This bodes very well for Burrow as he heads into what could be a challenging rookie season.

Joe Burrow set countless NCAA records with the LSU Tigers last year en route to Heisman Trophy honors and a national title. He threw for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns with just six interceptions.

That huge season, following a relatively pedestrian college career up to that point, propelled him from a fringe NFL prospect to the consensus best QB in football heading into the draft. Combined with his Ohio roots, Burrow to the Bengals was a natural fit.

He’s going to have a devil of a time getting wins as a rookie with the schedule Cincinnati has. But right now it looks like he’s doing everything he needs to to have some early success.