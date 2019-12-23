The Bengals Have Finally Made A Decision On WR AJ Green

Bengals WR AJ Green hasn’t played a down of football yet this season. And it appears his year is over before it even began.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Cincinnati has placed Green on season ending IR. The Bengals’ star receiver finishes the year without playing any live snaps.

“After waiting on him for the entire season, the Bengals have placed WR AJ Green on Injured Reserve,” Rapoport said, via Twitter. “This officially closes the door on him on him playing for 2019.”

This is an unfortunate ending to the year for Green, and perhaps the end of his Cincinnati career. But the star receiver avoided a major disaster this season.

The Bengals are a league worst 1-14 this year and it’s likely they’ll finish 1-15. However, Cincinnati has locked up the No. 1 selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. Many project the team will select LSU QB and Heisman winner Joe Burrow with that first pick.

If that’s the case, Green may want to stick around for another season to see what Burrow’s capable of. The WR is set to become an unrestricted free agent this off-season. There’s no doubt he’ll garner plenty of interest around the league.

Even if the Bengals select Burrow, they’re most likely a ways away from even coming close to playoff contention. If Green wants to play for a playoff team, getting out of Cincinnati is essential.

The star receiver has a big off-season ahead of him.