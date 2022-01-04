With the playoffs just around the corner, the Cincinnati Bengals are making sure they have an emergency kicker on their practice squad.

On Tuesday, the Bengals used an open spot on their practice squad to sign kicker Elliott Fry. This means the Bengals now have a kicker, punter and long snapper on their practice squad.

The Bengals already have a steady kicker in Evan McPherson, who has made 84.8 percent of his field goal attempts as a rookie.

McPherson has been awfully steady this season, but it doesn’t hurt to have an insurance policy on the roster.

Fry last played for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Prior to being waived by the Chiefs on Dec. 28, Fry had an inconsistent performance in Week 16. He made three of his four field goal attempts against the Pittsburgh Steelers, with the one miss coming from 39 yards out.

Fry, 27, hasn’t been able to find a long-term home in the NFL. Over the past two years, he’s had brief stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers.

Although there’s no indication that Fry will have a long-term home in Cincinnati, he clearly showed enough on tape to receive an offer from the AFC North champions.