Shot of Super Bowl LVI logo.01 February 2022, US, Inglewood: The Super Bowl LVI logo stands outside Sofi Stadium. The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will meet here on February 13, 2022 (local time) in the 56th final game for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Photo: Maximilian Haupt/dpa (Photo by Maximilian Haupt/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams opened up as favorites over the Cincinnati Bengals for Super Bowl LVI. With this matchup just three days away, the betting line has shifted.

Los Angeles was originally favored at -3.5 over Cincinnati. According to Sports Illustrated Sportsbook, the line has now shifted to -4.

Of course, this means more fans are placing money on the Rams than the Bengals.

The over/under for this year’s Super Bowl has also shifted. Surprisingly, it dropped from 50 to 48.5.

It’s not that surprising to see the betting line shift in the Rams’ favor. On paper, they have the better roster.

That being said, the Bengals shouldn’t be counted out on Sunday. They have proven time and time again this postseason that they can overcome the odds.

Cincinnati wasn’t expected to defeat Tennessee in the divisional round, but it did. No one really gave Cincinnati a chance against Kansas City in the AFC Championship, yet Joe Burrow led the squad to a thrilling win at Arrowhead Stadium.

We’ll find out on Sunday night if the Bengals have another upset win in them.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.