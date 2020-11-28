The Spun

The Cincinnati Bengals Have Signed A New Quarterback

A general photo of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet on the field.BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 10: A Cincinnati Bengals helmet is seen on the field before the Bengals take on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 10, 2012 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Nearly a week ago, the Cincinnati Bengals watched as rookie quarterback Joe Burrow took a nasty shot to his left knee.

A defender ran into Burrow’s knee, which buckled due to the hit. The No. 1 overall pick immediately knew something was wrong as the grabbed for the injured knee.

A few days later, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed Burrow suffered a torn ACL, MCL and further structural damage to his leg. The former LSU star sent a message to fans saying he would be ready for next season.

With Burrow gone for the season, the Bengals decided to add another quarterback to the team’s roster. The team announced former Stanford quarterback Kevin Hogan has been signed to the practice squad.

Backup quarterback Ryan Finley initially took over as the team’s quarterback when Burrow left. However, heading into this Sunday’s game, head coach Zac Taylor named veteran Brandon Allen the team’s starting quarterback.

Kevin Hogan started his NFL career as a fifth-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2016 NFL draft. He spent two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, where he saw most of his NFL action.

He also played for the then-Washington Redskins and Denver Broncos before taking the 2019 season off.


