The Cincinnati Bengals Have Signed A New Quarterback

Nearly a week ago, the Cincinnati Bengals watched as rookie quarterback Joe Burrow took a nasty shot to his left knee.

A defender ran into Burrow’s knee, which buckled due to the hit. The No. 1 overall pick immediately knew something was wrong as the grabbed for the injured knee.

A few days later, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed Burrow suffered a torn ACL, MCL and further structural damage to his leg. The former LSU star sent a message to fans saying he would be ready for next season.

With Burrow gone for the season, the Bengals decided to add another quarterback to the team’s roster. The team announced former Stanford quarterback Kevin Hogan has been signed to the practice squad.

Roster Update: We've signed CB Jalen Davis from the practice squad to the active roster and signed QB Kevin Hogan to the practice squad. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 28, 2020

Backup quarterback Ryan Finley initially took over as the team’s quarterback when Burrow left. However, heading into this Sunday’s game, head coach Zac Taylor named veteran Brandon Allen the team’s starting quarterback.

Kevin Hogan started his NFL career as a fifth-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2016 NFL draft. He spent two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, where he saw most of his NFL action.

He also played for the then-Washington Redskins and Denver Broncos before taking the 2019 season off.