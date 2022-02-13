The Coin Toss Result Is Bad News For The Bengals

Streaks were meant to be broken, but if one ongoing coin toss streak continues, the Cincinnati Bengals are toast in Super Bowl LVI.

The Bengals won the pregame coin toss when Los Angeles Rams captain Matthew Stafford’s guess of tails was wrong. They may have won the toss, but that doesn’t bode well for them.

The winner of the coin toss has lost the Super Bowl in seven straight years. The last time the coin toss winner won the big game was the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Bad luck has plagued the Cincinnati Bengals for the better part of 30 years though. But with the way things have been going for them this past year, perhaps they’ve finally ended the bad luck streak.

Cincinnati won the toss….and now will try to snap this streak. https://t.co/xcYbV7QP8W — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 13, 2022

For decades the Cincinnati Bengals ranked up with the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions as the most snakebitten franchise in the NFL. The city of Cincinnati hasn’t claimed a championship in any of the five major sports in 30 years.

But the combination of Joe Burrow, rookie wideout Ja’Marr Chase and head coach Zac Taylor has the Bengals on the cusp of making franchise history. Whether or not they finish the deal will have no bearing on whether they won the coin toss or not.

That said, it would still be pretty wild if eight straight coin toss winners lose the Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl is being played on NBC.