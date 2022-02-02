The NFL Has Rejected The Cincinnati Bengals’ Proposal

Cincinnati Bengals fans hoping to go to Paul Brown Stadium to watch their team play in the Super Bowl are disappointed with the NFL right now.

The league officially declined the Bengals’ request to host a watch party inside Paul Brown Stadium during Super Bowl LVI. The request was initiated by Hamilton County administrators.

According to the NFL’s response, the “legal and logistical barriers” to holding a watch party at the stadium are “too significant.”

“Although hosting such an event at Paul Brown Stadium is not an option, the Team is excited that there are multiple alternatives within our community for Bengals fans to cheer on our home team to victory on Super Bowl Sunday,” said Eric Brown, the managing director of Paul Brown Stadium.

BREAKING: the NFL says “no” to a proposed watch party inside Paul Brown Stadium for the Super Bowl. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/pXYtWTm5Hn — Jake Ryle (@JakeWCPO) February 2, 2022

The Bengals captured the AFC Championship last Sunday with a comeback win in overtime over the Kansas City Chiefs. The victory secured the first Super Bowl trip for the franchise in 33 years.

Cincinnati will now face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13.