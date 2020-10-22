Thursday Injury Update For Bengals RB Joe Mixon

Bengals running back Joe Mixon suffered a foot injury on Sunday. It appears the injury is continuing to hamper Mixon this week in practice.

Mixon missed the Bengals’ Thursday practice, according to head coach Zac Taylor. This is the second straight day the Bengals running back has been unable to give it a go.

Mixon left this past Sunday’s game against the Colts with the same foot injury. He eventually returned to the game before Cincinnati fell to Indianapolis 31-27. It was still encouraging Mixon was able to return to the game, though.

Now, after missing his second straight game, it appears Mixon’s status for the Bengals’ upcoming game is up in the air. Cincinnati takes on the Cleveland Browns this Sunday in an important AFC North battle.

#Bengals coach Zac Taylor said HB Joe Mixon (foot) will miss practice for the second consecutive day. — Marla Ridenour (@MRidenourABJ) October 22, 2020

Joe Mixon is off to a strong start to the season. The Bengals running back has ran for 428 yards and three touchdowns on 119 carries. He’s also been impactful in the passing game, having caught 21 passes for 138 yards and an additional score.

Quarterback Joe Burrow will be under heavy pressure this Sunday if Mixon is unable to give it a go. Considering the Bengals running back played with the injury against the Colts this past weekend, it seems likely he’ll do this same in coming days.