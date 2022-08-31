Tight End O.J. Howard Reportedly Expected To Sign With New Team

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 20: O.J. Howard #8 of the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium on August 20, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images) Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

Former first-round pick O.J. Howard was not unemployed for long.

One day after being released by the Buffalo Bills, Howard is reportedly on a visit today with the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.

If "all goes well with [his] physical," the veteran tight end is expected to sign with Cincinnati, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Howard spent the first five seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, missing most of the 2020 campaign with an Achilles injury.

With the Bucs, he totaled 119 receptions, 1,737 yards and 15 touchdowns. Buffalo signed Howard to a one-year deal this offseason but released him during final roster cuts on Tuesday.

In Cincinnati, Howard could find an opportunity for a nice-sized role in a potent offense. The Bengals' top two tight ends are Hayden Hurst and Drew Sample, and Sample is banged up at the moment, which could open things up for Howard.