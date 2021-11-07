Tony Romo Has Some Brutally Honest Advice For Joe Burrow

In just his second year in the NFL, Joe Burrow seems to have all of the makings of a franchise quarterback. The Cincinnati Bengals gunslinger has been a major reason for his team’s early season success and has gelled with his talented group of wide receivers through the first eight weeks of the campaign.

However, Burrow will face one of his toughest tests of the year on Sunday when the Bengals take on the fearsome pass-rush of the Cleveland Browns.

Led by 2020 All-Pro and Defensive Player of the Year candidate Myles Garrett, the Browns front will be an extremely difficult match-up for the Bengals lackluster offensive line. Burrow will likely be under duress all afternoon, so former NFL quarterback and current CBS analyst Tony Romo offered up a piece of advice to the young quarterback.

“Uhhh… throw it before he gets close to you would be the first thing,” Romo replied when asked what he would tell Burrow before going up against Garrett.

Romo continued by explaining what else the Bengals will have to do to counteract the Browns defensive front.

“You’re gonna find that when teams go against the Browns, that when the Browns slow you down on first down and get you into obvious passing situations, they don’t have to blitz a whole lot because Myles Garrett, [Jadeveon] Clowney, these guys just attack,” Romo explained, via NFL on CBS. “… [The Bengals] got to win on first down and play in rhythm early in this game… If you try and get into a drop back game, you’re going to lost to Myles Garrett and this defensive front.”

"Uhhh… throw it before he gets close to you would be the first thing." @tonyromo offers his advice to Joe Burrow going up against Myles Garrett 😂 pic.twitter.com/N4nP97rLiS — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 7, 2021

Romo’s advice is sound, but even then the Bengals won’t be able to fully counteract Garrett’s disruptive presence. Burrow will have to protect the football, and his own well-being, at all costs when the Browns defensive lineman comes into the pocket.

The Bengals will look to pick up their sixth win of the year on Sunday against their in-state rival. Kick off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.