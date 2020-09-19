TV Ratings Are In For The Browns vs. Bengals Game

If there were still doubts about whether or not the NFL remains the top sport in America, the TV ratings for this past Thursday’s game between the Bengals and Browns should put them to rest.

According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, the Thursday night matchup for Week 2 drew a total viewership of 7.2 million people across television and digital platforms. That’s a three-percent increase from last year’s Week 2 game.

Additionally, this Week 2 game was the most-watched show on television on Thursday. Clearly there are still millions of fans eager to watch football this year.

Fans really enjoyed the battle between Joe Burrow and Baker Mayfield. Both young quarterbacks were excellent in this 35-31 shootout.

Burrow became the first rookie since 1950 to finish a game with over 60 pass attempts and zero interceptions. He finished his second NFL game with 316 yards and three touchdowns.

As for Mayfield, the former No. 1 overall pick had 219 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Despite some chatter about him possibly getting benched, he ignored all the outside noise and played efficient football.

Next Thursday’s game won’t be nearly as intriguing as the one that just occurred, as the Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Miami Dolphins.

That could change though depending on who starts at quarterback for Miami. It’s safe to say TV ratings would be pretty high if Tua Tagovailoa ends up making his debut for the Dolphins on TNF.