Tweet From ESPN Insider Sums Up How Great Joe Burrow Has Been

Despite Joe Burrow’s 1-5-1 record as a starter, it’s becoming clear that the Cincinnati Bengals have a star in the making with him.

Joe Burrow set yet another record in his Week 7 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Per ESPN’s Field Yates, he is the first rookie QB in NFL history to record 400+ passing yards, three passing TDs and a rushing TD in a single game.

Better yet, 406-yard performance against the Browns gives him a leg up towards an even bigger record. Now that he’s averaging 289 yards per game, he’s on pace for 4,624 passing yards. That would shatter the 4,374 yard mark set by Andrew Luck in 2012.

Additionally, Burrow now has five 300-yard passing games in just seven games. The current record for a rookie is six, also held by Luck.

Wins aren’t going to come easy for Joe Burrow and it’s easy to see why. Despite currently leading the NFL in completions and attempts, he’s also been sacked more than any other QB so far.

The offensive line needs some serious retooling either before the trade deadline or in the offseason.

The defense also ranks in the bottom half of the league, and is giving up big drives late in games.

But whatever problems the Bengals have that need to be addressed, it’s clear that Joe Burrow isn’t one of them.

Will Burrow win NFL Rookie of the Year?