Tyrann Mathieu Has Stern Reaction To Former GM’s Joe Burrow Comment

Tyrann Mathieu will be attempting to intercept passes thrown by Joe Burrow in coming years. But the Chiefs safety is still defending Burrow from the former LSU QB’s critics.

Hall of Fame GM Bill Polian criticized Burrow this week ahead of his rookie season. Polian didn’t necessarily critique Burrow’s abilities. Instead, the famous former GM cited a statistic that offers a dim outlook on Burrow’s rookie season.

Of course, the statistic doesn’t prove Burrow won’t have success this season. The former LSU QB could be one of the few rare rookies to make an immediate impact for his team. Either way, Tyrann Mathieu is tired of hearing the Burrow criticism.

Polian was apparantly the same scout to criticize Mathieu upon the safety’s entry into the NFL. The Chiefs safety is tired of what Polian has to say as of late.

Same guy who said he wouldn’t draft me cause I wasn’t a leader? Imma 3x Team Captain. Said I don’t deserve The opportunity to provide for my family ? I’m one of the highest paid players at my position. LETS GEAUX JOE https://t.co/ebB94Ly046 — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) July 28, 2020

“Same guy who said he wouldn’t draft me cause I wasn’t a leader? Imma 3x Team Captain,” Mathieu said of Polian. “Said I don’t deserve The opportunity to provide for my family ? I’m one of the highest paid players at my position. LETS GEAUX JOE.”

Polian may want to sit this one out. He was dead wrong about Tyrann Mathieu. The former LSU safety has been one of the NFL’s best defensive backs over the years.

Perhaps Polian will be wrong about Joe Burrow as well. The Bengals rookie QB has plenty of doubters entering the 2020 season.