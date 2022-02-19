The Spun

Vernon Hargreaves Receives Punishment For What He Did During Super Bowl

Bengals players Mike Daniels (76) and Vernon Hargreaves (29) walk on the field before the Super Bowl.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: Mike Daniels #76 and Vernon Hargreaves III #29 of the Cincinnati Bengals walk off the field after a team photo session at SoFi Stadium on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The Bengals will play against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on February 13. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Vernon Hargreaves has gotten fined for coming off the bench and celebrating with his teammates.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Hargreaves was fined $5,555 for coming off the bench in street clothes to celebrate with Jessie Bates. Bates intercepted Matthew Stafford in the end zone with two minutes left in the first half.

Hargreaves was a healthy scratch for this game after not playing much for the Bengals this season. He only had five total tackles (four solo) for them as he was signed during the season.

Before Hargreaves was with the Bengals, he was with the Houston Texans and racked up 27 total tackles (20 solo), plus had an interception.

He was also penalized during the game for the celebration, which backed the Bengals deep into their territory.

The Bengals ended up losing to the Rams in the Super Bowl, 23-20 as they have yet to win an NFL championship.

If Hargreaves is in this situation again, he’ll know to be more careful with so much at stake.

