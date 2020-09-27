Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow has taken some big hits early in his NFL career. He’s playing behind a questionable-at-best offensive line. Opposing defenses have had little difficulty getting to Burrow in the pocket.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft took one of the biggest hits we’ve seen in a long time on Sunday afternoon.

Burrow was absolutely crushed. Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson destroyed Burrow and promptly received a roughing the passer penalty.

Here are a couple of looks at the play:

Joe Burrow got drilled… pic.twitter.com/onom0FTjb6 — Tony Clements (@TonyClementsTC) September 27, 2020

Joe Burrow got DRILLED by Malik Jackson. Roughing the passer was called. Burrow went out for a play but is now coming back in.pic.twitter.com/ZUo4AvRaLR — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 27, 2020

Burrow was forced to leave the game to get assessed by the doctors, but he’s since returned to the action.

ESPN’s Mina Kimes addressed the Bengals’ offensive line situation this week.

“It’s an adverse situation, it’s not a good offensive line,” Kimes said. “You’ve seen some development out of Jonah Williams, former first-round pick, but Zac Taylor is doing the best he can.”

Kimes added that she likes seeing Burrow operate in an empty backfield.

“That’s counterintuitive because you would think, ‘with a bad offensive line, you really want him back there?'” Kimes said. “But actually, you can help a bad offensive line because much like at LSU, it makes it easier for Joe Burrow to diagnose where pressure is coming from… He can choose based off what the defense is giving him, and I think that’s very purposeful and deliberate. The coaches are doing the best they can, but it’s an uphill battle with the personnel they have available to them.”

Hopefully he can just stay healthy.

The Eagles lead the Bengals, 3-0, on Sunday.