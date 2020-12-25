Video: Joe Burrow Has A Special Message For Bengals Fans Today

Just over a year ago, Joe Burrow entered his second season with the LSU Tigers as a potential late round pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

However, after setting the college football world on fire and winning just about every award possible, Burrow launched himself up draft boards. The Cincinnati Bengals couldn’t pass up the opportunity to draft a franchise-changing quarterback.

Over the first few games of the season, Burrow showed he was worth that first-round pick. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner was the favorite for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Unfortunately, Burrow suffered a devastating knee injury that derailed his rookie season. The star quarterback suffered a torn ACL, MCL and other structural damage.

Just a few weeks after suffering that devastating injury, though, Burrow is already working his way back.

On Friday afternoon he posted a video showing himself walking slowly.

Check it out.

Good week for the Bengals pic.twitter.com/yaph1zscod — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) December 25, 2020

It’s an incredible step in the right direction as Burrow prepares to return for the 2021 NFL season.

During his rookie campaign, the former Ohio State quarterback acquitted himself well. Burrow completed over 65-percent of his passes for 2,688 yards with 13 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

Although he has a long road to recovery ahead of him, Burrow should be ready to go when the 2021 NFL season kicks off.

That’s great news for Bengals fans who saw what he could accomplish through the first 10 games of the season.