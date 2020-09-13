Video: Joe Burrow’s First NFL Touchdown Was Awesome

Joe Burrow had the greatest season for a passer in college football history last year. And he’s off to a hot start in his debut for the Cincinnati Bengals. He already got his first touchdown, but not in the way you might expect.

Late in the first quarter against the LA Chargers, Burrow had the ball on 2nd-and-10 at the Chargers’ 23-yard line. With his pass blockers opening up a massive hole for him right now the middle, Burrow took off.

He only got about several yards before a Chargers defender was there to meet him, but Burrow hesitated, allowing one of his linemen to get in and meet the defender for a block. The blocker did so well that he even moved the defender into a second Chargers defender.

That opened up a crystal clear lane for Burrow to scramble up the middle, weaving his way through some traffic for a touchdown. At the end of the first quarter, he was the game’s leading rusher with 18 total rushing yards.

Burrow and the Bengals lead the Chargers 7-0 through one quarter.

Noted dual threat quarterback Joe Burrow. pic.twitter.com/tF2BfExK8K — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 13, 2020

At LSU, Burrow wasn’t much of a runner. He averaged only 3.2 yards per carry through his career, and carried the ball less than ten times per game.

But with such incredible passing skills, there were a number of times where teams overlooked him as a runner. Joe Burrow had 13 rushing touchdowns in his college career, mostly on goal-to-go situations though.

Burrow getting like Vick 👀 pic.twitter.com/CyeoUecQPZ — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 13, 2020

He’s going to need to throw everything but the kitchen sink at opponents in order to thrive in the NFL though. So far, it looks like he’s doing just that.

The Chargers-Bengals game is being played on CBS.