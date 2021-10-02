Video Shows What Joe Burrow Said After Beating Jaguars

Joe Burrow wasn’t worried when the Bengals trailed the Jaguars 14-0 at halftime of this past Thursday’s game.

Despite the significant deficit, Burrow and the Bengals remained composed. They went onto outscore Jacksonville 24-7 in the second half to beat the Jaguars 24-21.

At no point was Burrow worried about beating the Jaguars. In fact, he was so confident the Bengals would win he said it during the game.

Burrow clearly doesn’t have any confidence issues.

“Just put it in my hands,” Burrow said during the game. “It’s over.”

Take a look.

“Just put it in my hands. It’s over.” Joe Burrow was THAT confident at the end of TNF 🥶️ (via @NFLFilms) pic.twitter.com/5uTRn6x5tN — NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2021

Joe Burrow admitted after the win that the Bengals were never worried about trailing 14-0.

“There’s no panic in the locker room,” Burrow said, via 247Sports. “We knew we didn’t play great in the first half. It is what it is, but we had all the faith in the world that we were going to come out and play well in the second half. We’ve been a second-half team. We’re going to have to keep that finish, and we’re going to have to play better in the first half on offense, but I’m proud of the way we fought back.”

It’s exciting times in Cincinnati. The Bengals sit atop the AFC North at 3-1 with a big division win over the Pittsburgh Steelers already in hand.

As long as Burrow stays healthy, there’s plenty of reason for the Bengals to be excited about their longterm outlook.