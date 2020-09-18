Watch: Joe Burrow Tosses 1st Career NFL Touchdown Pass

Joe Burrow found the end zone with his legs in his NFL debut on Sunday. Tonight, the Bengals’ rookie quarterback completed the task with his arm.

Trailing the Cleveland Browns 14-3, Burrow shook off some early game struggles and drove Cincinnati downfield, utilizing standout running back Joe Mixon extensively in the passing game.

With first-and-10 at the Browns’ 23-yard line, Burrow took the shotgun snap and calmly hit tight end C.J. Uzomah with a pinpoint pass in between the sinking cornerback and driving safety. Uzomah took it the last few yards into the end zone.

Check it out:

Overall, Burrow has looked sharp thus far tonight, completing 12-of-15 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown.

He even drew a Twitter shoutout from LeBron James, who is clearly a fan of the No. 1 overall pick.

Burrow is SPECIAL! He has the “IT” for sure. — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 18, 2020

Burrow will likely have to throw another touchdown or two in order to keep Cincinnati in this one and have a chance to earn his first NFL win.

You can watch Bengals-Browns on NFL Network.