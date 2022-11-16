When The Bengals "Hope" Ja'Marr Chase Will Return

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has been out since Oct. 23 due to a hip injury. On Wednesday, ESPN insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano provided the latest on his status.

According to Fowler and Graziano, the Bengals are hopeful Chase will return to the field on Nov. 27 to face the Titans.

"The Bengals are hopeful Ja'Marr Chase, who has been recovering from a hip injury, can return for Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans," Fowler and Graziano wrote. "Chase continues to rehab, so there's no definitive plan there yet, but the people I've talked to have circled that game as a potential relaunch for Chase."

Per a report from Jordan Schultz of theScore, Chase suffered a hairline hip fracture and a torn labrum.

Despite suffering such a serious injury, Chase was not placed on injured reserve.

Before suffering this injury, Chase had 47 receptions for 605 and six touchdowns this season. He had incredible performances against the Panthers and Saints.

The Bengals would certainly love to have Chase back on the field as soon as possible. In the meantime, they will run their offense through Tyler Boyd, Hayden Hurst, Tee Higgins and Joe Mixon.