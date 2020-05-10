Why Joe Burrow Hasn’t Signed His Bengals Contract Yet

Joe Burrow is officially an NFL player now, but the No. 1 overall draft pick hasn’t signed his rookie contract yet.

The Cincinnati Bengals took Burrow with the top overall pick in the NFL Draft. It’s been two-plus weeks since the draft happened.

Burrow recently revealed in an interview with Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take podcast that he hasn’t signed his contract yet. He explained why.

“We’re just waiting to see what happens over the next three months because we really don’t know,” Burrow said on the podcast.

The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting everything and the sports world isn’t excluded from that. Some NFL Draft picks might take longer than expected to sign their deals.

Burrow is currently living with his parents in Athens, Ohio.

It is physically impossible to root against Joe Burrow pic.twitter.com/o15EiXu1mj — Jacob Nave (@jnay77) May 8, 2020

Burrow is expected to receive a $23.9 million signing bonus when he does sign his contract, according to spotrac.com.

The Bengals are expected to roll with Burrow as the Week 1 starter. The team released veteran Andy Dalton, who signed with the Cowboys, earlier this offseason.