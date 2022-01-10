Wintry Mix Projected For NFL Playoff Game Saturday

The 2021 NFL postseason kicks off in a few days time as 12 of this year’s 14 playoff participants will be in action during the league’s Super Wild Card weekend. Seven games will take place across three days in the most expansive NFL playoff round ever.

But one game in particular stands out from the bunch because of its weather forecast.

According to ESPN’s Ben Baby, a wintry mix is in the forecast for Saturday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders. The game is scheduled to take place at 4:30 p.m. ET at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

Although a lot can change over the course of six days, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said that the the weather forecast “is not a disadvantage” for his team. That’s because Cincinnati plays games and practices outside, while the Raiders play in a domed stadium and have an indoor practice facility.

A wintry mix is forecasted for Saturday's Bengals-Raiders game. The Bengals play outdoors and don't have an indoor facility. The Raiders have a domed stadium and an indoor. Zac, on the potential forecast for Saturday given those things: "It's not a disadvantage." — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) January 10, 2022

Wintry weather or not, the AFC tilt should be one of the more entertaining games of the weekend.

The No. 4 Bengals should come into the contest fresh after resting most of their starters in Week 18’s loss to the Cleveland Browns. In the opposite fashion, the No. 5 Raiders were pushed to the brink in their regular season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers. Las Vegas needed a game-winning field goal from Daniel Carlson in overtime to secure their seed and prevent a bizarre scenario that would have unfolded with a tie.

With second-year breakout Joe Burrow at the helm, the Bengals will come into the game as the favorites, but the Raiders have shown unthinkable perseverance this season. If bad weather gets added to the mix, the NFL could have an all-time classic on its hands.

Bengals-Raiders kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday and will air on NBC.