Look: Woman Has A Message For Joe Burrow's Girlfriend

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks across the stands after the team photo is taken at UCLA's Drake Stadium on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The Bengals will play against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on February 13. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Following the Bengals' win over the Bills this past weekend, a TikToker with over 18,000 followers made a video strictly for Joe Burrow's girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher.

The TikToker's account name is "relyuhcs." The caption for her video said, "Dear Joe Burrow's girlfriend."

In the actual video, this TikToker made some head-scratching comments.

"This is a message to Joe Burrow’s girlfriend and Joe Burrow’s girlfriend only," she said. "First of all, big sorry because I’ve been sliding into your man’s DM’s….a lot. But, please, like just tell me what it’s like.

“Just give me something. Do it for the girls."

Unfortunately for Holzmacher, she has probably dealt with a plethora of messages and videos like this over the past few months.

Holzmacher and Burrow started dating in 2017 after meeting at Ohio State.

Burrow has become a fan favorite over the past two seasons for a variety of reasons.

If the Bengals defeat the Chiefs this weekend, it would mark Burrow's second consecutive appearance in the Super Bowl.