Look: Woman Has A Message For Joe Burrow's Girlfriend
Following the Bengals' win over the Bills this past weekend, a TikToker with over 18,000 followers made a video strictly for Joe Burrow's girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher.
The TikToker's account name is "relyuhcs." The caption for her video said, "Dear Joe Burrow's girlfriend."
In the actual video, this TikToker made some head-scratching comments.
"This is a message to Joe Burrow’s girlfriend and Joe Burrow’s girlfriend only," she said. "First of all, big sorry because I’ve been sliding into your man’s DM’s….a lot. But, please, like just tell me what it’s like.
“Just give me something. Do it for the girls."
Unfortunately for Holzmacher, she has probably dealt with a plethora of messages and videos like this over the past few months.
Holzmacher and Burrow started dating in 2017 after meeting at Ohio State.
Burrow has become a fan favorite over the past two seasons for a variety of reasons.
If the Bengals defeat the Chiefs this weekend, it would mark Burrow's second consecutive appearance in the Super Bowl.