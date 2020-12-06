Watch: Controversial Ejections In The Bengals vs. Dolphins Game

Arguably the most-controversial ejections of the NFL season just happened in the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.

Dolphins star cornerback Xavien Howard and Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd have been ejected from the contest for making contact with each other on the sideline.

Howard and Boyd appeared to slap at each other during an incident on the sideline. While there was clearly contact made between the two players, ejecting them for it seems over the top.

Here’s what happened:

Xavien Howard and Tyler Boyd were ejected for this… 🤔

pic.twitter.com/Y2ooWXF2Yd — PFF (@PFF) December 6, 2020

NFL fans are criticizing the referees for the ejection.

“What a s–t call. Boyd gets hit late, two defenders surround him, he gets pushed/punched in the helmet, Boyd pushes back, Dolphins’ swipe at him again and then Boyd gets called for a flag. Boyd gets Ejected. Xavian Howard gets Ejected. No penalty on Miami,” Joe Goodberry tweeted.

Here’s a full look at the sequence. It really seemed to be very minor:

Full incident between Boyd and Howard. This doesn't deserve an ejection.pic.twitter.com/gqDSUrgjOJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 6, 2020

That shouldn’t result in an ejection. The players deserve to be penalized, but tossing them out of the game is too far.

The Bengals are leading the Dolphins, 7-6, heading into halftime. Cincinnati is aiming to win its third game of the year, while Miami is seeking to move to 8-4.